Friday, August 11, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga has stated that he will no longer call upon his supporters to take to the streets, considering the significant number of casualties resulting from clashes with the police.

Speaking in Bondo during a requiem mass for victims of police brutality, Raila announced that going forward, his coalition will not call people to the streets but ask them to stay indoors.

Raila further stated that the opposition will not be intimidated from fighting for the rights of Kenyans, saying he will devise another strategy to avoid killings.

“We cannot be cowed, it is our responsibility to liberate our country,” Raila said.

”We can tell our people to stay home, that is another way to express disaffection, next time we shall not tell people to come out, we will tell you to stay at home and stop anybody who is trying to come out,” Raila said.

Raila spoke days after calling off street protests to give dialogue with President William Ruto’s team a chance.

The team is expected to begin talks in earnest on Monday after holding the inaugural meeting last Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST