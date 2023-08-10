Thursday, August 10, 2023 – A four-year-old child was run over by a golf cart in a bizarre incident in the United States.

According to officials at a Michigan fire department, a fire department dog leaned on the go pedal and ran the little child down.

The incident took place at a summer festival in Westland, Michigan called Blues, Brews, and BBQ which featured the Westland Fire Department.

The dog, Bella, was sitting on a golf cart being used for the event when she jumped on the floor of the vehicle and laid down on the accelerator.

“This caused the cart to lunge forward and the firefighters reacted quickly to try to steer the cart away from any people and toward the tents that the fire department was occupying,” the department said in a Facebook post.

“Unfortunately before the firefighters could bring the cart to a stop and remove the key from the vehicle, it struck a 4-year-old girl and the passenger side front tire ran over her left leg.” it added

Another child was reportedly ‘knocked over’ by the careening cart.

Although the child was “visibly shaken” she sustained no physical injuries, according to the fire department.

Her mother refused further treatment after paramedics at the party found no injuries.

“Fortunately, the child was back to eating her popcorn within minutes of the incident and within 10 minutes of the incident was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house,” the department added.

A mom on Facebook claimed that her four-year-old daughter was also “knocked down” by the runaway cart but said that she only received a bruise on her arm.

Responding to her comment, the Westland Fire Department said: “We are very saddened and apologetic that your daughter was involved in this incident, but glad she is okay.

“If you need anything from us, please do not hesitate to send a message!”

The fire department added that the dog Bella is also ok and will be “back on the cart, just with extra precautions in place!”