Monday, August 28, 2023 – It is a sigh of relief for the state-owned companies after President William Ruto revealed that his Cabinet authorized the writing off of Ksh117 billion they owed the government.

In an address at a stopover in Mumias yesterday, the Head of State noted that the write-off was aimed at ensuring that the ailing companies, which were once leading in their industries, returned to profitability.

Specifically, Ruto noted that Mumias Sugar Company, which has reeled under a mountain of debt, will see its entire debt cleared.

“I told you that I would write off all debt at Mumias Sugar Company.

“I did research of the debt and the Cabinet has approved,” the President told the crowd.

“Last week, I tabled a report in Parliament that the debt owed by our companies are Ksh117 billion and the Government of Kenya will write off all of it.”

During the address, the Head of State appealed to lawmakers to advance his course by signing the petition aimed at breathing life into the Kenyan state manufacturers.

Ruto also ruled out privatisation plans for struggling government companies, arguing that, at best, they will only be leased until they regain their ground.

Mumias Sugar has been struggling with multiple debts, including Ksh545 million owed to a local bank and was placed under receivership in 2019.

The sugar miller also reportedly owes a compounded Ksh4.3 billion to a slew of lenders, including French development finance institution Proparco.

Other struggling millers include Chemelil, South Nyanza, Nzoia, Muhoroni, and Miwani sugar factories.

The Kenyan DAILY POST