Friday, August 11, 2023 – Over 10,000 Luos seeking to secede from Kenya due to alleged discrimination by President William Ruto’s government have been told to go back to the drawing board.

The High Court rejected their suit in which they wanted Luos to be allowed to form their own independent state and govern themselves.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi said the suit by Ojijo Mark Pascal was wrongly filed.

He said Ojijo should comply with the procedures provided for filing constitutional petitions under the Constitution.

“I have read the notice of motion together with the certificate of urgency and note this suit is commenced by way of a Plaint rather than a constitutional Petition and is therefore struck out forthwith,” said Mugambi.

Ojijo, who claimed to represent some 10,000 Luos, wanted the Milimani Law Courts to order the state to cause a referendum to be held for Luos to form their own state.

He identifies himself as a presidential candidate and a Luo by ethnicity.

In his papers, he said secession is not a crime in Kenya and it is time Luos charted their own course as a people who believe in change.

He alleges that the State has repeatedly, and consistently applied excessive force on Luos during demonstrations. Ojijo further alleges discriminatory practices have been applied in distributing resources disfavoring Luo’s.

“My constitutional right to political, social, cultural and economic development has been restricted by the state.

“The State has also used the law and media to paint Luo’s as evil, against development and violent,” he said.

“Unless the matter is addressed urgently, the ethnic profiling, discrimination, lack of development and harassment shall continue and these shall prejudice, harm and limit his right to self-determination.”

Ojijo, in his court papers, wanted an order issued restraining the state from stopping him from self-determination activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.