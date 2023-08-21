Monday, August 21, 2023 – Renowned Kikuyu gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge has launched a scathing attack on Pastor Kiengei for condemning gospel artists who perform in clubs.

Pastor Kiengei, while preaching at his Jesus Compassion Ministry Church (JCM) along Kamakis, said it is against the biblical teachings for gospel artists to perform in nightclubs.

His remarks rattled Muigai Wa Njoroge, who is among the Kikuyu gospel artists who frequent nightclubs to entertain revellers.

Taking to his Facebook account, Muigai told Kiengei that the same people they perform for in night clubs also go to his church the following day after spending the night in clubs.

He further called out Kiengei for fleecing his brainwashed congregants and hinted that he is also a drunkard, yet he is busy condemning other people.

His post has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.