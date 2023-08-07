Monday, August 7, 2023 – Rose Atieno Ngolo, popularly known as Nyako or Nyako Pilot, was born on 23rd June 1982.

She got the name ‘nyako’ which is a luo equivalent for a girl from the ‘streets’.

Her dad worked with Kenya Commercial Bank head office (NRB) but she confesses that she never had the privilege of staying with her parents most of her childhood life.

She attended her nursery school while staying with her grandmother, later joining boarding school from class one to form four.

After form four, she moved to stay with her parents in Nairobi.

Nyako alleges that too many house chores made her uncomfortable in their house, later disagreed with her parents, and ended up in the streets of Nairobi as a twilight girl.

Nyako’s journey and first days in Europe were never a walk in the park.

According to her, she had a hard time settling in when she landed there.

She eventually became a housemaid at the age of 23, that is back in 2005.

Nyako states that she went to Germany because she was not self-aware, confused, and didn’t have perspective.

She would later get a job as a driver at an American Military School where she worked until her TikTok war with a popular Kenyan-based gay Sammy Owiya Otieno aka Mpenzi Chokuu, which cost her the job when Chokuu reported her to her employer.

Nyako considers herself a European though she is also proud to be from Kenya.

She has managed to educate, take care of her siblings, and take them with her to Germany where her younger sister is a dentist and the other one a professional chef.

She is also paying school fees for eight students back in Kenya.

She is happy that the several times she has stumbled in her life, God has managed to make her stand on her feet.

For example, from the time she lost her job as a driver, she has been able to make over $6000 ( Ksh 998,060.00) from TikTok.

She describes herself as a woman with a big heart.

She has been very honest with her story and those who follow her on Tiktok would admit that she has nothing to hide from her audience.

She never sugarcoats anything and has never decorated her life story to appear as a hero in any of them whether past or current.

She admits to having procured five abortions and at one time visited a witch doctor when she wanted to bring back her Swedish husband.

She alleges that the witch doctor licked her ‘bigness’ as part of the process of invoking the mystical powers.

She jokingly says that she has never seen her husband till today.

Away from the TikTok noise, Nyako is a listening, compassionate, jovial, observant, and decisive woman.

