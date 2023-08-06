Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo, has asked Luo community youths and community members to charismatically dethrone Raila Odinga from the region’s political kingpin-ship.

The lawmaker argued that Raila has unsuccessfully tried his best to ascend to the presidency but is now old and has lost his political mojo.

The ODM legislator said that other notable leaders from Nyanza who coalesce around Raila are equally senior citizens with no fresh ideas on how to lead a people.

“Even Raila was not given the Luo leadership by his father.

“He took it by force when his father, Oginga Odinga, was planning to hand the opportunity over to James Orengo (now Siaya County governor),” Elisha asserted.

He emphasized that nobody should sit in their comfort zone and expect the opportunity to succeed Raila locates them.

“Majority of other leaders from Nyanza are old men.

“Time is ripe and we (younger politicians) must position ourselves to take over,” Elisha added.

