Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to save Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua from bad influence.

Speaking during the launch of affordable housing in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County yesterday, Gachagua vowed to look for Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua and hold talks with her.

He said he will send elders to talk to Karua before meeting her.

According to Gachagua, Karua has been taking part in Azimio anti-government protests due to her closeness with Roots Party Leader George Wajackoyah.

“I will look for elders to talk to Karua.

“This habit of putting a pot on the head is embarrassing us. She is my friend; I will look for her and have talks.

“The first thing I will tell her is she puts a pot on the head because of walking with ganja man Wajackoyah,” said Gachagua.

At the same time, he defended Ruto’s tour to the Mt Kenya region, saying he is doing the role of a Head of State.

“They are making noise in Nairobi, saying the President has come here in the Mt Kenya region, where do they want him to go?

“They’re saying the President has started campaigning, is bringing projects campaigning?” Gachagua posed.

President Ruto echoed DP Gachagua’s sentiments, noting he was given a job by Kenyans and he will be reporting back to them.

“I have heard some people are making noise in Nairobi because I have come here to Mt Kenya.

“I want to tell them to leave me alone. I was given a job by the people of Kenya, and I have brought them a report,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.