Monday, August 28, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told the Luhya community that they should not expect additional state jobs as they have been rewarded commensurately with their ‘shares’.

Gachagua, who is famed for his analogy of the Kenya Kwanza government distributing state jobs based on the voting strength in the past polls, said the region has received more than enough.

”You have been rewarded commensurately with your many shares,” Gachagua said in response to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s request for more jobs for the region.

Wetang’ula had thanked President William Ruto for appointing people from Western Kenya to top government jobs but, in jest, asked that the region get more jobs.

However, when Gachagua took to the podium, he said while the Western region delivered massive votes to Kenya Kwanza in the 2022 general election that decisively secured the presidential victory, they have been rewarded.

”For now, my friend the speaker, let other regions get those jobs because we have given you enough, but if you increase shares sometime later, then we shall consider,” he said.

Gachagua spoke in Bungoma on Sunday during an interdenominational prayer meeting graced by Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST