Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged the Kamba community to stop supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during elections because he is old, disorganized, and confused.

Speaking in Mwala, Machakos County, where he graced the burial of the area MP’s mother, the deputy president restated that Raila had not contributed to the betterment of the Kamba region whose people voted for him and they should reject him.

Gachagua also termed Raila Odinga a political conman who has been using his supporters to enrich himself.

The second in command further said during a secret meeting with President William Ruto, Raila Odinga demanded an undisclosed amount of money to stop the anti-government protests.

Gachagua further said the ongoing bipartisan talks between the opposition and the government will not yield anything because they are driven by a selfish agenda from some politicians.

The Kenyan DAILY POST