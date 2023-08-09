Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned his boss, President William Ruto after he concluded his five-day working tour of the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto began his tour on Friday, where he toured Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and launched various government projects, and also met with the region’s grassroots leaders.

Speaking at Sagana State Lodge on Tuesday when Ruto concluded his tour, Gachagua claimed that the region hates betrayal and warned the President against betraying them.

Gachagua also told the President that Kikuyus fell out with former President Uhuru Kenyatta because he tried to betray Ruto, who was then his deputy.

“The mountain will continue being fully behind the President, and in this region, once we have accepted you unless you betray us because we hate betrayal.

“Hiyo nayo hatutakubali that is why when Uhuru betrayed us, tukakuja kwako,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua, who bragged that the Mt Kenya region has a huge number of votes, warned Ruto that should he betray the region he should be prepared also to lose many votes from the region.

