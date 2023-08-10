Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to reach out to Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua and urge him to stop participating in the anti-government demos organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Speaking on Wednesday when he accompanied President William Ruto to the tour of Naromoru, Gachagua said it is embarrassing for Martha Karua to join opposition protests to destroy properties owned by Mt Kenya businessmen and women.

“I want to look at her. I know she is my friend and we know each other. I will talk to her.

“This thing of putting sufurias on the head is embarrassing us,” Gachagua stated.

Karua is among Azimio’s principals who have been leading anti-government protests in the country, accusing President William Ruto’s government of failing to address the issue of the high cost of living.

The protests have taken a break due to the fact that Ruto agreed to engage with Azimio leaders and end the stalemate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST