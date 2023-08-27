Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said President William Ruto will be easily re-elected in 2027 since he has created a lot of political networks in his first year in office.

Speaking on Saturday when he accompanied Ruto to an official visit of Busia County, Gachagua averred that Ruto will sweep to victory just as he did in 2022 due to his solid credentials.

”I can see that you have some network, if our president defeated Uhuru, who was with the chiefs and police in 2022, do you think he can lose in 2027?

“It will be a walkover.

”The future of this country is in Ruto, the other side is full of darkness,” Gachagua stated.

The second in command further urged leaders from Western Kenya to learn from Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who “saw the light” and dumped Raila for Ruto and are now in government.

”We thank Musalia and Wetang’ula for seeing light and crossing over to work with Ruto.

“Now Musalia is the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Wetang’ula the Speaker of the National Assembly,” the DP stated.

