Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka approached President William Ruto after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory in the last year’s presidential election.

Speaking to professionals from Kitui County at the Bomas of Kenya, Gachagua confirmed that Ruto had approached Kalonzo urging him to join the government after being declared President-elect.

Kalonzo declined the offer, choosing to wait for the Supreme Court to rule on the petition filed by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Gachagua claimed that the Wiper leader approached the Kenya Kwanza bigwigs shortly after the apex court dismissed the case challenging Ruto’s win.

“After they were defeated in the Supreme Court, he came back and we told him that he was late.

“That is when he decided to go for the speaker’s position in Parliament,” he stated.

Despite the Kalonzo deal not sailing through, Gachagua maintained that Ruto was keen on working with Ukambani leaders hence the appointment of Cabinet Secretaries; Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Monica Juma (National Security Advisor) and Penina Malonza (Tourism).

