Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has promised to slaughter 50 cows to celebrate the annihilation of one of the former Azimio stalwarts during last year’s general election.

Speaking in the Rongai constituency on Wednesday, during the issuance of title deeds, Gachagua said he promised Rongai constituents 50 cows after they voted out former MP Raymond Moi in last year’s election.

Raymond was sent home by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Paul Chebor, who won the seat with a landslide.

Gachagua, during his speech, affirmed that he remembers the promise he made to the residents and he will talk with Chebor to keep his promise.

“I am happy that you listened to me.

“I told them if Chebor (Current MP) wins we will have a party,” Gachagua said.

“It is up to you Chebor to plan.

“I have the cows already. We agreed I would slaughter 50 cows.” Gachagua added.

