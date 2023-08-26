Saturday, August 26, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has for the first time revealed why Kenya Kwanza leaders, especially Kikuyus, fear Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking yesterday during the burial ceremony of late Mau Mau fighter Brigadier John Kiboko in Nyandarua County, Gachagua said they fear the former Prime Minister because of how former President Uhuru Kenyatta changed after doing a handshake deal with him.

“We fear you. The reason is that when you met with our son, Uhuru Kenyatta, he was a good person, he loved us, and he worked for us.

“But when you two became close, he changed.”

“Whenever he came to you, he would laugh, but when he came here, he was angry, and we were worried.

“I must tell you, that is why when we hear about the handshake, we become afraid,” Gachagua explained.

However, the second in command said Kenya Kwanza leaders will allow Raila to meet President Ruto if he assures them nothing will happen to the President.

“But if you assure us that nothing will happen to our president if you meet him you can go ahead but we, the people from this region we are afraid,” Gachagua added.

The DP at the same time asked Raila to emulate his father Oginga Odinga and fight for land belonging to Mau Mau veterans.

“I respectfully ask you to emulate your father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and fight for the Mau Mau lands.

“You know those who grabbed the land and they are your friends; please help us in this matter,” Gachagua stated.

