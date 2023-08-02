Wednesday, August 2, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has shed more light on President William Ruto’s move to limit foreign travel for senior government officials, including the executive.

Speaking during the signing of performance contracts by Cabinet Secretaries at State House, Gachagua said Ruto was forced to limit foreign travel because the CSs could not regulate themselves.

The second in command pointed out that it was difficult to hold cabinet committees sometimes due to cabinet secretaries being out of the country.

“Last week, you took a decision to limit foreign trips to a certain number in a year which is very unfortunate, that should not have been the case people should have regulated themselves to travel when it is necessary.

“But because of the opulence that all ministers and Principal Secretaries were out of the country most of the time, the president had to put a stop,” said Gachagua.

“At times, we have tried to hold cabinet committees but we can’t, ministers are out of the country some change clothes at the airport from one country to another,” he added.

Gachagua urged the CSs to regulate themselves and leave other events to Ambassadors who are stationed in various countries.

“You just have to decide what is useful and other things you can leave to the Ambassadors who are out of the country,” Gachagua stated.

Ruto in a memo on Saturday, limited the foreign travels for government officials to seven days a week, fifteen days per quarter, and forty-five days per year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.