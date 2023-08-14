Monday, August 14, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticised Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his new tactic aimed at curbing cases of police brutality in future anti-government protests.

Speaking during a fundraising event at ACK St. Mark’s Lokireny in Nandi Hills, Nandi County, Gachagua remarked that Raila’s move to urge supporters to stay at home and protest inside their houses was his last resort to seek relevance.

According to Gachagua, Azimio was unable to protest in the streets owing to the heavy deployment of security personnel across the country.

He thus urged Raila to concede defeat and acknowledge the presidency of William Ruto.

“I heard Raila telling people to stay in their houses as a new means of protest.

“He’s saying that people won’t go to the streets because we made it that way.

“It’s not because he wants, it is because it has become difficult,” he stated.

“Raila said that he will restrict people from leaving their homes.

“The house is yours, so how can he stop you from leaving?

“So, the mass protests are over because we have made it that way.

“Raila needs to come out clearly and say what he wants,” Gachagua added.

At the same time, Gachagua noted that one of his major duties is to ensure that the opposition is not included in the government.

“My work is simple, to ensure that these people don’t get a chance in government.

“Recently, I flew out of the country and they made attempts to infiltrate hence I came back early.

“No one will disrupt the president from doing his work,” he stated.

Raila had advocated for a new form of protest to ensure that no life is lost during the maandamano.

During the interdenominational prayers for victims of police brutality at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Park in Bondo, Siaya County, he accused the government of attacking innocent victims at the protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST