Tuesday, 01 August 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has attacked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki and his Trade counterpart, Moses Kuria, for being late during a meeting chaired by President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, Gachagua said some CSshad gone rogue on punctuality and foreign travels to the extent that they were disrespectfully not obeying presidential orders.

Gachagua explained that some Cabinet Secretaries were taking advantage of the fact that they were close to the Head of State, and riding on that as folic protection.

“This is a sad day. I don’t understand why a Cabinet Secretary would arrive late for a function that is being presided over by the Head of State.

“What we have witnessed today must come to an end.

“It does not matter whether the President was your friend during political campaigns,” Gachagua warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST