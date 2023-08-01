Tuesday, August 1, 2023 – A vocal Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as one of the hardliners who are opposed to the handshake between President William Ruto and opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing claimed that Ruto is under siege from his deputy, arguing that it is crippling the Head of State in administering his duties.

“If you look at the body language of the President he wants talks and wants to unite this country and that has been his body language from the beginning even in the bipartisan talks of five members,” Pkosing said

“You could see who represented the President and who represented the Deputy President.

The DP does not want this country to unite and they want to blackmail the president,” Pkosing added

