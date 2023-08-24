Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked members of the Kamba community not to follow former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka because he will take them nowhere.

Speaking at a burial in Machakos County on Tuesday, Gachagua said that Kalonzo has been leading the Kamba community for almost 20 years, and he has not taken them anywhere.

Gachagua wondered why the Kamba community has been following Kalonzo’s political advice, even though they have never benefited from it.

The second in command asked leaders in the region to hold a meeting and chat about the way forward for the community.

“Kamba are intelligent people.

“You must reconsider your support for Kalonzo.

“Kalonzo is taking you nowhere.

“If you find that he is taking you to the ditch, sit with the community and discuss because you have a responsibility to.

“When will this community ever be in government?” Gachagua posed.

Gachagua said the Kamba community could not keep complaining about the region’s lack of development when they had allowed Kalonzo to take them to the opposition.

“You cannot keep on complaining about water every year, yet the table where water is discussed you are not there,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST