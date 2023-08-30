Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – An aggrieved woman confronted a lady on WhatsApp and accused her of snatching her husband, leading to a war of words.

The alleged sidechick decided to hit back at the woman with unprintable insults and confirmed that she is indeed having an affair with her husband.

She told the woman to chain her husband if she didn’t want him to see other women and threatened to wreck her marriage completely.

She vowed to continue milking the man dry.

Check out the WhatsApp chats between the woman and the sidechick.

