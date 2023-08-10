Thursday, August 10, 2023 – A video captured the moment a house collapsed and got swept away by a flooded river in Juneau, Alaska, USA.

Footage taken over the weekend shows the two-story property teetering on the edge of the eroding banks of the Mendenhall River before it falls into the waters.

“Oh, there it goes, there it goes,” a man says.

“No f—ing way,” a woman is heard saying as the roof of the home breaks apart, sending water and debris into the air.

Alaskan officials said on Sunday, August 6 that the Mendenhall River began flooding after a “major release” from Suicide Basin, a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier.

The National Weather Service says since 2011, Suicide Basin has “released glacier lake outburst floods that cause inundation along Mendenhall Lake and Mendenhall River.”

Authorities are urging the public to stay away from the banks of the Mendenhall River as they “remain highly unstable.”

“The US Army Corps of Engineers has informed CBJ that homeowners that have incurred property damage due to this event may proceed with work to stop further erosion without prior notification to USACE,” the Juneau Police Department also said.

Watch video below

Mendenhall River Flood in Juneau Alaska



