Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Premier club, Fulham are interested in signing Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The Cottagers are keen to bolster their attack following the £46million exit of star forward Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

Iwobi suffered an injury during Everton’s miserable 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa and missed out on the Toffees’ 1-0 loss to Wolves last weekend.

The Nigerian international could be considered surplus to requirements, following the summer signings of Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison.

Iwobi, who has taken on a deeper role at Goodison Park since his switch from Arsenal, has only racked up nine goals and 16 assists from 140 appearances with the Toffees.