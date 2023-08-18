Friday, August 18, 2023 – Fulham are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, which could be worth as much as £50million.

The USA international impressed on loan at Reims last season, enjoying a prolific campaign in Ligue 1, but he faces plenty of competition for a place in Mikel Arteta’s squad, so could be on the move this summer.

According to the latest from the Daily Mail, Fulham are considering spending as much as £50m on Balogun as they look for a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic up front.

The Mail also claim Fulham have asked Manchester United about Eric Bailly, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

If Arsenal could receive as much as £50m for a backup player who developed in their academy, that would surely be very hard to turn down.

Balogun impressed on loan at Reims last season as he scored 22 goals and he could now depart permanently. So far in this transfer window, Fulham have brought in Raul Jimenez, Calvin Bassey, and Adama Traore.