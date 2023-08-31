Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Fulham are close to reaching an agreement with Everton over a £20million deal for midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Talks were ongoing on Wednesday night over a fee that will involve further add-ons for the 27-year-old who has one year left on his contract.

The Nigeria international joined Everton from Arsenal when Marco Silva was manager at Goodison in 2019. He cost an initial £28m with the deal geared to rise to £34m with add-ons.

It’s possible however that Sean Dyche, who has strengthened on the flanks with new summer signings Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison, may feel Iwobi is now surplus to requirements and sanction a move for the star player.

Everton sit bottom of the Premier League table after three matches and have a crucial early relegation battle with newly-promoted side Sheffield United this weekend.