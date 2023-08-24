Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Frosinone goalkeeper, Stefano Turati has been handed a one-match ban for swearing after being caught on TV during his team’s defeat to Napoli.

In a statement, Serie A said that Turati had been suspended for ‘making a blasphemous expression in the 15th minute’ of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat.

Serie A said that Turati had been punished following analysis of TV footage by prosecutors at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

The 21-year-old was ‘clearly filmed by the TV cameras uttering a blasphemous expression which was audible and identifiable without any margin of reasonable doubt’.

The Italy U21 international will now miss promoted Frosinone’s next league fixture, at home against Atalanta.

Turati is not the first player to fall foul of the FIGC’s anti-blasphemy laws, goalkeeping icon Gianluigi Buffon suffered the same punishment in March 2021 after being caught being foul-mouthed with Juventus teammate Manolo Portanova.

Frosinone have also been handed a €4,000 fine as a club for projectiles that were thrown onto the pitch during the Napoli clash.