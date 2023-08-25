Friday, August 25, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed 13 New Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the country.

Among those appointed is Prof Nathan Ogechi, who will now be the Vice-Chancellor of Kisii University.

Machogu has named Prof Benedict Mutua to be the Vice Chancellor of the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

The University of Eldoret will also have a new vice-chancellor after Machogu seconded Thomas Cheruiyot to the institution.

Here are the other appointees:

Prof. Eng. Douglas Shitanda – South Eastern Kenya University

Prof. Joyce Jepkirui Agalo – Machakos University

Prof. Peter Nganga Muchiri – Dedan Kimathi University of Technology

Prof. Emily Achieng Akuno – Jaramogi University of Science and Technology

Prof. Eric Kipyegon Koech – University of Kabianga

Prof. Linus Muthuri Gitonga – Karatina University

Prof. James H. P. Kahindi – Pwani University

Prof. Charles O. Omondi – Tom Mboya University

Prof. Barasa Lwagula – Alupe University

Prof. Peter K. Muriungi – Tharaka University

The Kenyan DAILY POST