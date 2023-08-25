Friday, August 25, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed 13 New Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the country.
Among those appointed is Prof Nathan Ogechi, who will now be the Vice-Chancellor of Kisii University.
Machogu has named Prof Benedict Mutua to be the Vice Chancellor of the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).
The University of Eldoret will also have a new vice-chancellor after Machogu seconded Thomas Cheruiyot to the institution.
Here are the other appointees:
- Prof. Eng. Douglas Shitanda – South Eastern Kenya University
- Prof. Joyce Jepkirui Agalo – Machakos University
- Prof. Peter Nganga Muchiri – Dedan Kimathi University of Technology
- Prof. Emily Achieng Akuno – Jaramogi University of Science and Technology
- Prof. Eric Kipyegon Koech – University of Kabianga
- Prof. Linus Muthuri Gitonga – Karatina University
- Prof. James H. P. Kahindi – Pwani University
- Prof. Charles O. Omondi – Tom Mboya University
- Prof. Barasa Lwagula – Alupe University
- Prof. Peter K. Muriungi – Tharaka University
