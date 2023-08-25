Friday, August 25, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed 13 New Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the country.

Among those appointed is Prof Nathan Ogechi, who will now be the Vice-Chancellor of Kisii University.

Machogu has named Prof Benedict Mutua to be the Vice Chancellor of the Technical University of Kenya (TUK).

The University of Eldoret will also have a new vice-chancellor after Machogu seconded Thomas Cheruiyot to the institution.

Here are the other appointees:

  • Prof. Eng. Douglas Shitanda – South Eastern Kenya University 
  • Prof. Joyce Jepkirui Agalo – Machakos University 
  • Prof. Peter Nganga Muchiri – Dedan Kimathi University of Technology 
  • Prof. Emily Achieng Akuno – Jaramogi University of Science and Technology 
  • Prof. Eric Kipyegon Koech – University of Kabianga 
  • Prof. Linus Muthuri Gitonga – Karatina University 
  • Prof. James H. P. Kahindi – Pwani University
  • Prof. Charles O. Omondi – Tom Mboya University
  • Prof. Barasa Lwagula – Alupe University
  • Prof. Peter K. Muriungi – Tharaka University 

