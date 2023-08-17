Thursday, August 17, 2023 – A group of five French tourists and one Swiss tourist have been arrested after a British teenager was allegedly gang-raped in the holiday resort of Magaluf.

It was gathered that the suspects recorded the assault on their phones at a hotel in the party resort.

The tourists took the woman back to their hotel after they met at a party on Monday, August 14, a source close to the investigation told Ultima Hora. It is alleged that the holidaymakers then raped her in one of their rooms.

She later escaped and fled into the street seeking help, before a security guard who saw her crying, called the police. The alleged victim described the suspects to officers and they were then located and arrested.

The suspects, all wearing the same shorts and t-shirt they were arrested in, were taken into court for a remand hearing held behind closed doors.

All the suspects were escorted into the court building in Palma in handcuffs. Officials confirmed they were all remanded in custody by the duty judge.

The Civil Guard has not yet released an official statement but the force has confirmed the six arrests and described the men as five French nationals and a Swiss national. All are in their twenties.

Detectives inspected the room where the alleged assault occurred and reviewed CCTV footage of the hotel entrance as part of the ongoing investigation.

A medic checked the woman over and is said to have found grip marks on her arms.