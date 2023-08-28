Monday, August 28, 2023 – Former Laikipia County Woman Representative Cate Waruguru has celebrated her 37th birthday in style.

Her husband Peter Waweru flew her to the US to celebrate the special day.

She took to social media and gushed over her husband for showing her love as she turned a year older.

“Dear Husband Peter Waweru.

“Thank you a million times for showering me with your unconditional love.

“My deepest appreciation once again for celebrating my 37th birthday in a special way,” she wrote.

“Seven represents completion & perfection.

“I dearly thank God that He made you my life partner and Beshty Wangu wa Nguvu.

“You have shown love unconditional continuas mapenzi.

“Your faith in God, fervent prayer has taught me the power of patience in life,” she added.

Waweru, a prominent businessman running a clearing and forwarding company known as Sunrise Investments Group Ltd, dumped his wife and married Waruguru in 2021.

Waweru’s ex-wife Zipporah Njoki once accused Waruguru of wrecking her marriage and conspiring with her husband to evict her from their posh family home in Bamburi.

See photos of Waruguru’s birthday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.