Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Former US President, Donald Trump has returned to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his mug shot from his booking at Fulton County Jail on charges of election interference.

Trump returned to the social media site, now known as X, with a post linking to his website and featuring the words “Election interference! Never surrender!” following his surrender at Fulton County jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

It was the first time Trump posted on the social media platform since his account was suspended shortly after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

On Nov. 19 the San Francisco-based app reversed its position under billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter on Oct. 2.

Musk restored the former president’s account after running a poll that received more than 15m votes and just narrowly won at nearly 52%. Despite the account being restored, Trump did not tweet until Thursday.

He has previously used Twitter and other social media platforms to make false claims that his defeat in the 2020 election was due to widespread voter fraud and to share other conspiracy theories.

Several of his aides separately had previously shared the post on X as the former president and his team seek to rally support after his fourth arrest this year on criminal charges.

Trump was charged last week with 13 counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, outlined Trump’s pressure campaign against election officials, a plot to submit false slates of electors, and a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results in the state.