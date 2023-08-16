Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Former American football star, Alex Collins has been confirmed dead following a motorcycle accident he was involved in at about 10:20PM on Sunday, August 13, in Florida.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit said Collins was riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-600K in Lauderdale Lakes when the accident occurred.

Broward County said the investigation is still ongoing, but the information they’ve gathered thus far indicates a woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban made a turn, crossing over the lane Collins was traveling in, causing him to strike the rear passenger side of the SUV.

Emergency responders rushed to the location, but Alex was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities who are still investigating the crash. Alex Collins, was running back who played five seasons in the National Football League.

He had his two best NFL seasons with the Ravens in 2017 and 2018, and the team is remembering him “for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life.”

Alex who died at the age of 28, also had two stints with the Seahawks. He played with Seattle as a rookie in 2016 and then returned to the club for the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons.

Alex played in 50 NFL games, racking up 1,997 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Alex was out of pro football altogether in 2022 before signing this year with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League, ending the season on injured reserve.