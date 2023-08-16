Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Ex-Liverpool star, Fabinho was presented with a Rolex following his impressive debut for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad on Monday night, August 14.

The 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder completed a £40million move from the Reds last month and made a fast start to life in the Gulf State by helping his side cruise to a 3-0 victory.

His commanding display impressed one fan who stopped him when he was leaving the stadium and gifted him a Rolex.

Watch the video below

