Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Renowned vernacular presenter and businesswoman, Wangechi Wa Kariuki, has been trending on social media after the identity of her husband was unveiled.

The former Kameme TV presenter has been keeping her husband away from the limelight, prompting nosy fans to unmask his identity.

After photos of her hunk husband were shared, it emerged that she snatched him from another woman.

He was reportedly married with kids before Wangechi allegedly wrecked his marriage.

Word also got out that the man is ‘kept’ by Wangechi since she is richer than him.

She reacted to the rumours by posting a cryptic message dedicated to her critics.

Wangechi implied in the post that she did not snatch her husband from another woman as alleged.

“Tafuta pesa utafutwe,” part of the message read.

Below are photos of her husband, whom she is accused of snatching from another woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.