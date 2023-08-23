Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and his two wives over corruption and economic crimes committed during his tenure as the county boss.

The three were nabbed at their Nairobi home and taken to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices for grilling.

A source at Integrity Centre Police Station, Nairobi, said they were recording statements.

The EACC sleuths raided his Lang’ata home and his rural home at Emabole village, Butere.ODM confirmed the arrest via a post on social media site X, saying no information had been given as to why they have been arrested.

“Our DPL @GovWOparanya has been arrested by officers from the @DCI_Kenya. Oparanya together with his wife Madam Priscillah are currently at the @EACCKenya offices at Integrity Centre.

No information has been given as to why they have been arrested & why they are being questioned.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST