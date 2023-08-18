Friday, August 18, 2023 – The party-loving former prime minister of Finland officially ditched her pantsuits for party dresses and crop tops over the weekend just months after leaving the nation’s highest office and her husband.

Sanna Marin, 37, showed off her figure in several stylish dresses as she joined friends for the Flow Festival, a three-day musical show in the capital Helsinki.

Marin is the youngest female world leader in history She shared numerous pictures of herself enjoying her politics-free lifestyle and what she called her first “proper summer vacation” in a while.

Now single, after divorcing her husband in May, she wore a daring sheer black dress. For the second day, Marin dared for color and stepped out in a hot pink, Barbie-esque mini dress complemented by thigh-high black boots.

The former PM included a photo of her rocking a pink tye-dye crop top, pleather miniskirt and chunky black heels.

“This summer I’ve had a proper summer vacation for the first time in a while,” Marin wrote on Instagram.

“It has included, among other things, being busy with [5-year-old daughter] Emma, sports, friends, good food and unforgettable trips. She faced criticism for her partying and her government’s big spending. Her four-year reign was also plagued by rumors that her hard-partying ways were taking a toll on her job.