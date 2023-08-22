Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Former British boxer, Carl Froch has slammed Anthony’s Joshua performance in last weekend’s victory over Robert Helenius, calling the display ‘terrible.’

Helenius was a last-minute replacement for the bout at London’s O2 after Joshua’s original opponent Dillian Whyte was pulled from the fight following a failed drugs test.

Joshua won the fight, knocking out the Finnish fighter in the seventh round, however, the clash and his performance drew criticisms from the fans in what was seen as an underwhelming display.

Former middleweight champion Froch slammed Joshua’s win, claiming that it wouldn’t have worried the British boxer’s potential next opponent Deontay Wilder.

‘That performance was awful, it was terrible, he was tentative, he was gun-shy.’ Froch told On Fighting.

‘He’s not rebuilding, he’s not learning on the job. He’s 33 years old and he needs to be getting a move on with good performances.”

“Deontay Wilder will be watching that performance absolutely licking his lips.”