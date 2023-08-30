Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Coast-based musician and former beach boy, Brown Mauzo, has announced that he has parted ways with socialite Vera Sidika after almost three years of a mostly blissful marriage.

Mauzo shared a post thanking fans for the support and revealed that they had decided to move on separately.

“Dear friends and supporters, I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news.

“After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote.

“Our journey together has been filled with unforgettable moments, but we have reached a point where it is best for both of us and our babies, Asia Brown and Ice Brown, to move forward separately,” he added.

He went on to thank fans for their ‘love and support’ throughout the much-publicised relationship, noting that both were embarking on a new chapter.

“We want to thank you all for your unwavering love and support throughout our relationship.

“Your encouragement meant the world to us,” he added.

Mauzo asked fans to respect their privacy as they embark on the new chapter of their lives.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect our privacy during this time,” he requested.

Mauzo and Sidika got married in August 2020 and are blessed with two children Asia and Ice Brown.

