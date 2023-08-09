Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Former Arsenal star, Matteo Guendouzi had his house robbed while playing for Olympique Marseille against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, August 2.

According to French news outlet, La Provence, at around 10:30pm the midfielder’s home in Cassis was broken into by burglars who smashed through his bedroom window.

The report says that his partner was inside when the robbers entered the premises and managed to scare the intruders away but not before they stole his luxury Rolex which the paper claim is valued at £172,000.

Guendouzi joined the Ligue 1 outfit back in 2022 following a successful loan spell at the club that saw him re-locate from London to the south of France.

His former Arsenal and Marseille team-mate, Sead Kolasinac had his home in Cassis burgled in January while he too was playing in a French cup tie.

The defenders family were in the house at the time of the robbery, which left his daughter ‘traumatized’.

The report from La Provence also claims that other Marseille players had been robbed in the Cassis area in 2021 but similar incidents have been occurring all over the country for some time.

French intelligence service, Sirasco, claim that ’22 footballers in 2021 were the target of criminals’.