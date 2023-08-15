Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Ajax and Middlesbrough have agreed a deal for their forward, Chuba Akpom.

Akpom, a former Arsenal academy star, was set to join French outfit RC Lens but the Ligue 1 outfit pulled out of the move despite already having an agreement in place with Middlesbrough.

However, according to The Athletic, Ajax have now reached agreement with Middlesboro for the player’s transfer.

Ajax will pay Boro a fee of €12m plus €2m add-ons.

The 27-year-old has been given permission to travel to Netherlands and undergo medical on Monday (today) before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Akpom was top scorer in the Sky Bet Championship last season with 28 goals.