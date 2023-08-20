Sunday, August 20, 2023 – Theo Walcott has retired from professional football at the age of 34, the former England and Arsenal forward announced on Friday, August 18.

A product of Southampton’s academy, Walcott joined Arsenal at the age of 16 in 2006 and scored 108 goals in 397 appearances. He won the FA Cup twice in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons as well as the Community Shield in 2015 and 2017 during his 12-year stay at the Premier League club.

Walcott, who has been capped 47 times for England, joined Everton in 2018 before returning to Southampton on loan in the 2020-21 season and making the move permanent.

Walcott became England’s youngest-ever senior player at 17 when he played in a friendly victory over Hungary at Old Trafford in 2006.

“The first moment I put my football boots on aged 10, was the start of a special journey for me,” Walcott said on a video posted on Twitter.

“From playing in the park with friends to performing in some of the biggest stadiums in front of huge crowds across the world. The support shown to me throughout this time has been incredible in every way imaginable, and I am truly grateful.

“I’ve shared the football pitch with so many incredible players, and we have created so many unforgettable memories.”

“I would like to say a big thank you to all the managers and coaches I’ve worked with, especially Harry [Redknapp] for giving me the start [at Southampton] and Arsene [Wenger] for showing belief and support to me when I joined [Arsenal] at only 16 years old,” Walcott added.

Watch video below