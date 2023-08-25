Friday, August 25, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua met for the first time since the end of Azimio’s deadly demonstrations while attending the funeral of late Mau Mau Brigadier John Kiboko in Olkalau, Nyanadarua County.

Raila was the first one to arrive at the funeral accompanied by other Opposition leaders.

DP Gachagua walked in minutes later with a team of Kenya Kwanza leaders from the Mt Kenya region.

In a statement on social media, Gachagua eulogized Brigadier Kiboko, saying he valiantly fought for Kenya’s independence.

“With other fighters, Brigadier Kiboko valiantly fought for our freedom from colonialists.

“Today, we celebrate his immense contribution to the fight for our independence.

“My condolences to the family, friends, and the people of Nyandarua for the loss of Brigadier Kiboko,” he stated.

This comes days after Gachagua claimed that Raila wanted to be given half of the government and three ambassadorial posts.

“Huyu Raila alitaka tumpatie sereikali nusu mkate tukasema hapana, alitaka handshake tukamwambia hakuna, akasema tumpatie ambassador watatu tukamwambia hakuna.

“Tukasema ukitaka pesa kidogo ya kukula we can discuss ukienda nyumbani,” Gachagua said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Raila has been criticizing the government over failing in its promises to Kenyans, police brutality, reconstitution of IEBC, and meddling in the affairs of the opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.