Saturday, August 26, 2023 – The bad blood between Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is far from over.

This is after Raila shamed Gachagua badly, exposing how he has been avoiding Mau Mau veterans and only claiming credit when it is convenient for him.

Speaking during the burial of Mau Mau veteran Brigadier John Kiboko in Nyandarua yesterday, Raila claimed that Gachagua was unavailable to help Kiboko’s family in his utmost time of need.

According to Raila, the family sought Gachagua’s help to raise Sh600,000 to clear hospital bills, but the DP could not be easily accessed, prompting them to contact the former Prime Minister.

“I intervened when the Mau Mau veteran was rejected by the hospital in Nairobi because they could not raise Ksh600,000 that was needed for admission,” Raila alleged.

“I called my doctor and instructed him to ensure that the Mau Mau veteran got admission.

“As a result of my intervention, the old man got admitted to the hospital,” he added.

However, Gachagua dismissed the claims and stated that Mt Kenya governors, himself, and President Ruto raised over Ksh5.5 million to aid Kiboko’s family.

“It is true that you agreed to be his guarantor, but when he was admitted and the bill soared, you asked them to reach out to me,” the DP hit back.

