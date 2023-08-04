Friday, August 4, 2023 – Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, was compelled to withdraw his statement at the Senate after he threatened to confront his Nairobi counterpart, Edwin Sifuna, in a heated exchange over the allocation of funds to county governments.

While making his submission at the Senate on Thursday, August 3, Sifuna faulted the pro-government senators for rejecting a clause in the Division of Revenue Act (DORA) which sought to increase the funds from Ksh385 billion to Ksh407 billion for the 2023/2024 financial year.

He also wondered why 22 senators voted against the clause while simultaneously advocating for additional resources to facilitate their respective county governments.

However, Khalwale, a member of the ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza, refuted Sifuna’s remarks, pointing out a significant increase of Ksh15 billion in the amount allocated to counties.

“Doesn’t he know that the bill raised the money from Ksh370 billion to Ksh385 billion, and all arrears from the handshake government was cleared?” Khalwale posed and trolled Sifuna for being allied to the Opposition Leader Raila Odinga, whom he claimed sabotaged the economy with his ‘handshake brother’ Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sifuna, nonetheless, hit back at Khalwale, arguing that the National Assembly, one of the bicameral houses of Parliament, is credited for increasing the Ksh15 billion to the funds allocated to counties.

In his rejoinder, Khalwale argued that the Division of Revenue Act (DORA) could not be signed into law without the approval of both Houses and that the Senate played an active role in the decision-making process.

“I’m sick and tired of new senators giving the impression of we don’t know what we’re doing. We have worked.

“I don’t earn a free salary,” he countered, visibly irritated.

The debate heated up after Senate Speaker Amason Kingi intervened and ordered Sifuna to withdraw a statement specifically referring to Senators as ‘people’ rather than ‘honourable Senators’.

Sifuna obliged, but Khalwale, displeased by the opposition politician, dared Speaker Kingi to allow them to duel, arguing that he would emerge victorious.

“He, however, withdrew the statement in line with the Speaker’s orders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.