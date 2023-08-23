Wednesday, August 23, 2023 – Over the last few days, singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have been trending on social media over the paternity of their adopted son, Morgan Bahati.

The ‘Adhiambo’ hit-maker adopted Morgan at the age of two in 2014, and they have brought him up just like their biological kid.

However, speculation has been rife that Morgan could be Diana’s biological son with footballer Victor Wanyama.

This is due to his uncanny resemblance to the Kenyan international footballer.

The fact that Diana was also once rumoured to have dated Wanyama seemed to add credence to the speculations.

While Wanyama has previously ignored the reports, he has been forced to clear the air after a netizen manipulated Bahati’s family photo and inserted Wanyama, currently playing for the Major League Soccer Club CF Montreal, next to Morgan Bahati, singer KRG The Don next to Heaven Bahati, and filmmaker Abel Mutua next to Majesty Bahati.

This was intended to troll Bahati by alluding that he is not the biological father of his kids.

Taking to twitter, the former Southampton and Tottenham midfielder rubbished the rumours and asked Kenyans to stop the ‘foolishness’

“This foolishness needs to stop now!” Wanyama wrote.

Singer Akothee has also jumped to the defense of the Bahati’s and slammed the troll for misusing social media to bully and harass public figures.

“Social media is becoming demonic.“People have lost empathy, respect, and self discipline.

“How can you take a whole family foto and start comparing peoples children with other individuals? What exactly came into your mind? That what happened?

“This is how society paints women in this discriminate society.

“How painful will it be if it were you on this picture, be it a man or a woman, a father or a mother even the children in the photos? Bulshit, really bulshit🤔😠😠😠.” She wrote on Instagram.

