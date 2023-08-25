Friday, August 25, 2023 – An Uber driver was involved in a grisly road accident that saw his vehicle almost written off.

The ill-fated vehicle ploughed into a guard rail and shattered the windscreen.

Based on a video of the accident shared by a social media user, fatigue is to blame for the incident.

Most Uber drivers overwork themselves to meet targets and drive while exhausted, putting their lives and those of other motorists at risk.

The driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Watch the video of the accident.

