Monday, August 14, 2023 – Socialite Vera Sidika has threatened to take legal action against individuals spreading false information about her after word got out that she flew to Dubai to provide escort services to a married Russian tycoon.

She took to her Instagram stories and confronted ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare for spreading the rumours.

“Who sent you the news?

“Why did you post it without evidence?

“Does it mean someone just wakes up and can write to you whatever and you will post?” she asked.

She denied the allegations and called out Edgar for publishing the unverified story without any evidence.

“You create this whole thing to make me look like a hoe.

“Do you know how much trouble that could be?” Vera posed.

Vera announced she would take legal action against any blog that propagated lies about her without evidence.

“From today, any blog that writes lies and fabricated stories about me, you better have proof for the claims or we’re going to court,” Vera asserted, reinforcing her commitment to holding the media accountable for their reporting.

“They are too quick to judge me and want to forcefully drag everyone in my bs.

“Please, if you have to abuse or call anyone names, let it be me.

“Leave everyone else out,” she added.

