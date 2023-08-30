Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – A fake cosmetic surgeon has been jailed for five years after performing a botched penis enlargement surgery which killed his patient after months of agony.

Bogus medic Torben K. 46, a catering worker from Solingen, Germany, had injected the patient’s manhood and scrotum with silicone oil during what was supposed to be a ‘girth enhancing’ procedure.

Judges in Wuppertal District Court jailed him on August 28 after he was found guilty of causing death by grievous bodily harm.

The 32-year-old victim, not named in court, died of sepsis seven months after the agonising operation in July 2019.

The court heard how the bogus doctor had no medical qualifications and offered his penis enlargement services online.

He reportedly carried out the procedures at his home in Solingen.

According to the victim’s 29-year-old sister, her brother had doubts about the procedure before Torben K. convinced him to go ahead.

But instead of ending up with a larger member, the victim began having breathing problems as soon as he returned home from the treatment.

He visited several hospitals but died of blood poisoning, as well as liver and kidney failure.

Prosecutors said he spent months in agony in a specialist intensive care unit before his death in February 2020.

Meanwhile, investigations showed that the restaurant worker had also treated a second man with the same life-threatening injections in March this year.

When asked, however, Torben K. refused to reveal the type of silicone oil used in the procedures.

High State Prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert told local media: ‘Unfortunately, the silicone oil ended up in the person’s bloodstream. This led to severe health complications and, eventually, to his death.’

In court, Torben K. claimed that he had only done what the patient asked for.

But Baumert said: ‘The fact that the man asked for the treatment is irrelevant from our point of view. The defendant acted in a highly immoral manner.’