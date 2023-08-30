Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has been charged with improper conduct and could see his one-game suspension extended following his red card against Newcastle on Sunday, August 27.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a 2-1 Premier League win at St James’ Park, with the visitors bouncing back from a straight red card in the first half for Van Dijk.

Dijk was sent off when referee John Brooks dismissed him for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the box, and the VAR backed his on-field decision.

The card resulted in a delayed restart with the defender slow to leave the field of play before confronting the fourth official Craig Pawson.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the FA said; Van Dijk is alleged to have “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute”.

The Netherlands international has until Friday to provide a response to the charge.

Van Dijk will miss Liverpool’s home Premier League encounter with Aston Villa on Sunday but could miss the trip to Wolves on Saturday, September 16 if his ban is extended.