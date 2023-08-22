Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – A rogue driver left a petrol station attendant counting losses after he refilled fuel worth Ksh 1,000 and sent 1 bob instead of the specified amount.

When confronted, he sped off but the attendant managed to take his phone number.

This is not the first time that he is reportedly doing that.

Petrol station attendants should be alert when they see his car.

